He’s Refusing To Financially Support His Girlfriend If She Chooses To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom Even Though He Can Easily Afford It Because He “Finds Ambition Attractive”

This 24-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend, who is 23, for six years. They both have good jobs, allowing them each to earn a high income, and they would be able to comfortably afford their lifestyle on just his salary alone.

He and his girlfriend also plan to get married and want to eventually have kids. However, he is not open to the idea of his girlfriend becoming a “housewife.”

In the past, she had brought up how she might want to be a stay-at-home mom after having kids.

“But I never thought much of it,” he recalled.

And more recently, his girlfriend has made comments about being a stay-at-home mom much more frequently. Apparently, she wants their future kids to have “real parents” present instead of fully relying on babysitters or daycares.

His biggest issue with this is that he finds ambition extremely attractive.

“It’s not so much what the career is or the money involved– could be investment banking, could be kindergarten teaching, anything in between– but rather I just find the strive to advance, to attain further skills in your field, an admirable trait,” he explained.

So, since he makes plenty of money to support both of them, he would support his girlfriend if she decided to change jobs and work in a field that provides less income. He would also be open to her taking on volunteering.

“As long as she is striving at some career,” he reasoned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.