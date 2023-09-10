He’s Sick of Footing All The Bills For His Girlfriend And Thinks She’s Taking Financial Advantage Of Him

This man and his girlfriend have been dating for about a year and a half, and about two months ago, they decided to move in together.

Right now, his girlfriend is a sign language interpreter; meanwhile, he works as a software engineer. So, his girlfriend makes about $60,000 per year, and his income is $120,000. He also has a side business, which allows him to earn an additional $3,000 per month.

That’s why, in their home, he fully pays for their rent and utilities. He also pays the majority of the rest of their bills and covers most of their grocery costs.

“My girlfriend wasn’t working for two months before I moved in, so I gave her a few months of no expenses so she could recover,” he recalled.

Now, though, his girlfriend has returned to work and is making “good money.” Yet, she still hasn’t felt obligated to contribute to their expenses, and it’s made him feel like she is taking financial advantage of him.

For instance, despite spending a ton of money on groceries, they rarely ever eat at home. And when they do, he is still the person doing all of the cooking.

So, every week, they are throwing a bunch of food away. Even so, his girlfriend asks him every single day what they will be eating or what he will be feeding her.

“We will go eat out, and I end up paying. She never pays for any of it. It feels like I am taking care of a child,” he explained.

Primarily, he doesn’t appreciate his girlfriend asking him about what she’s going to be fed each day. And obviously, he doesn’t enjoy footing the bill, either.

