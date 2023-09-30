Hey Millennials, Uggs Are Finally Back: Here’s How To Style Them In 2023

The hot new shoe that everyone is dying to wear this season isn’t really new at all. In fact, Ugg boots were a staple in the 2000s. But by the 2010s, they fell off the map and became something of a fashion faux pas.

Lately, interest in the shearling-lined boot has been renewed after Bella Hadid was spotted wearing a pair of chunky mini Uggs last year. Now, these undeniably cozy shoes are taking center stage again as we head into chillier weather.

Uggs are guaranteed to keep your feet from freezing. Plus, they’re easy to style because of how versatile they are. You can wear them with practically anything, from sweats, dresses, and baggy jeans. Here are some different ways you can rock your Uggs.

The first outfit option is to wear a chic wool coat and jeans with your Ugg boots. A wool coat instantly elevates any outfit and will keep you warm and comfortable. Back in the 2000s, low-rise jeans were the thing to wear with Uggs, but times have changed.

Now, you can pull on your favorite pair of jeans, whether they’re baggy or straight-leg, and you’ll have created the perfect fall uniform! Wrap a blanket scarf around your neck and finish off the look with a canvas tote bag.

Next, you can appear effortlessly stylish and laid-back with a slouchy, oversized sweater and jeans. Add some sleek jewelry like gold hoop earrings to bring the look together. It’s the ideal outfit for any casual fall activity.

For outfit number three, you’ll want to keep your miniskirt in rotation. If it’s getting too chilly to expose your bare legs to the outdoors, wear a pair of tights to block out the cold.

Throw a blazer on top with a turtleneck sweater layered underneath, and make sure you’ve got white ankle socks peeking out from your Uggs to generate a vibe that’s cool yet casual.

One of the cutest and comfiest ways you can wear Uggs is with athleisure looks. For those mornings where you can’t be bothered to put on pants, dress in a gray sweat set and black puffer vest. Complete the outfit with a baseball cap to cover your bedhead.

