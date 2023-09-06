His Fiancée Stopped Reminding Him About Birthdays And Events For His His Loved Ones, And He’s Upset About It

This 27-year-old man and his fiancée, 26, have been in a relationship for two and a half years.

A year prior, he and his fiancée moved in together, and this year, he proposed.

“This started when my brother chewed me out for forgetting our mom’s birthday. He was angry I didn’t get her anything or acknowledge it at all. My fiancée had not reminded me, and I forgot. I did my best to make it up to my mom, and I figured my fiancée was just busy, and she forgot,” he said.

However, he noticed that there have been other occasions when she hasn’t reminded him of upcoming events with his family.

“My cousin got married recently. I know my fiancée was aware of the wedding because she talked about it, but I got a frantic call from my aunt wondering why we had not returned the RSVP and if we were even coming,” he explained.

On the phone call, he assured his aunt that he and his fiancée would be attending the wedding. But since he’d forgotten to return the RSVP and buy a gift on his own or from the wedding registry, he and his wife showed up to the wedding without a gift.

So, this situation caused some drama with his family. Because his fiancée hadn’t reminded him about both RSVPing and buying a wedding gift, he did neither on his own.

Evidently, he also hadn’t bought a gift for his sister’s baby shower barbeque that she’d invited him and his fiancée to, and his sister was hurt by this.

After these situations, he was confused because he’d grown accustomed to his fiancée reminding him about all his family’s upcoming birthdays and special events ahead of time.

