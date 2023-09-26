His Girlfriend Believes Unattractive People Should “Know Their Place” And Not Pursue Better-Looking People

Recently, this 27-year-old man and his girlfriend, 28, were talking on FaceTime.

Apparently, a new employee at the company she works for was romantically interested in her. The new co-worker asked her what her plans were for this weekend, and she told him that she was going to be spending time with her boyfriend.

Once she told him that, he didn’t seem as eager to talk to her.

When she told him this story, he wasn’t concerned or upset at all.

“She’s a genuine 8, so this sort of thing happens all the time, and I’m stupid secure in myself,” he said.

However, when his girlfriend continued, her harsh words were pretty bothersome.

“She goes on to describe how she was offended that he would even consider asking her out. ‘Even if I was single, look at me and look at you,’ was what she said she immediately thought. She went on to describe him as generally unattractive and says he should ‘know better,'” he explained.

For him, his girlfriend’s opinion was repugnant. If he had to rate his attractiveness, he would give himself a 6.5, and when he’s said this to others, they exclaim that he’s humble and being too hard on himself, but he thinks they’re just being nice.

“But just going off of a bell curve, I’m more than happy with where I think I sit. I’ve never had a problem in the dating arena, at least. I’m not going to sit here and pretend that I would be immediately attracted to a 3 or 4, but I would NEVER writ large relegate them to some lesser position based on that, and I would give them a chance,” he shared.

