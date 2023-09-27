His Girlfriend Has Rules In Order For Him To Marry Her, And They Include Him Buying Her An Apartment Only In Her Name Or A Serious Diamond Ring

This 23-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 24, and earlier today, they began talking about marriage.

Now, he’s from a country in Latin America, and his girlfriend is from Ukraine. He recently moved to Austria, and he works in IT, but his economic situation over there right now is kind of in a tight spot.

“The conversation evolved to her explaining to me her rules to be able to marry her: She wants either a true diamond ring or the keys to an apartment to her name (not ours as [a] family, hers),” he explained.

“Her argument is that if I decide to cheat on her or I die, with any of the two properties, she would be able to subsist.”

While he does understand where she is coming from with her demands in order to get married, he doesn’t agree with it at all.

He thinks it makes zero sense to spend thousands of dollars of his own money to purchase an expensive ring or an apartment that’s in his girlfriend’s name only and not in his or both of their names.

He believes that his girlfriend’s demands boil down to her somehow not trusting him at all because he’s not sure why else she would ask for these things.

“She grew up in a kind of dysfunctional family in a poor area in east Ukraine and has told me her biggest dream is to have a home of her own,” he said.

“Also, she has expressed the following philosophy to me: “[A] woman’s money is only for the woman, [a] man’s money is for the family.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.