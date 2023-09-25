His Girlfriend Invited Her Friend On A Date With Them, And She Also Paid For Her Friend’s Dinner But Not His

This 26-year-old guy and his 24-year-old girlfriend recently made plans to go on a date night to a fancy restaurant in their town.

He booked their table in advance, and they were both really excited to go. But then, his girlfriend ruined his excitement by asking if she could invite her friend along with them.

He told his girlfriend he didn’t want her to do that since it was supposed to be just the two of them on their night out.

“She doesn’t let it go and invites her friend anyway and just tells me it’ll still be a good night,” he explained.

He then questioned his girlfriend about why she asked for his permission if she was just going to invite her friend along regardless.

His girlfriend also said she was going to pick her friend up on their way to the restaurant and that he would have to sit in the back seat of her car.

He told his girlfriend he didn’t want to do that, especially since they live together and he would be in the car with her before they picked up her friend.

“My GF just said she couldn’t ask her friend to sit in the back after she’d invited her to join us,” he said.

“She then mentioned that she was paying for her friend’s meal. I asked if she was paying for my meal as well, and she said no because it would cost too much.”

