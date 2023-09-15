His Girlfriend Texts Her Ex Every Day, Meets Up With Him, And Even Still Has Photos of The Guy In Her Apartment

This 39-year-old guy has spent the last eight months dating his 33-year-old girlfriend. He and his girlfriend have had a discussion about being exclusive, and they are both on the same page about this.

He also has spoken with his girlfriend about getting married somewhere down the line and even having children together, so they’re pretty serious.

The one issue he has in their relationship is that his girlfriend will not quit texting her ex-boyfriend.

His girlfriend spent 5 years dating her ex, and they split 10 months ago. His girlfriend texts her ex nonstop, and he knows she sometimes meets up with him as well.

“I know this because virtually every time I am with her, WhatsApp messages from her ex constantly pop up on her phone,” he explained.

“She admitted to talking with him and meeting him, but she says it happens very rarely and only to talk about administrative stuff (like letters for him still arriving at the apartment they used to share).”

“The constant WhatsApp messages and the comments she makes about her ex suggest her version of events is not completely accurate. To make things worse, she keeps pictures of her ex in her apartment. She says she “forgets to throw them away.”

He has attempted to tell his girlfriend that her staying in contact with her ex like this truly does hurt his feelings, yet she refuses to make a change.

He has said to his girlfriend that he’s alright with her checking in with her ex on occasion, such as for holidays or birthdays, but he’s not happy she talks to him every single day.

