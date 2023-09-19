His Mother-In-Law Moved In And Doesn’t Pay Rent But Is Refusing To Babysit His Kids Two Days A Week

About one month ago, this man’s mother-in-law moved in with him, his wife, and their two children– who are both under 4-years-old.

Since then, she has helped out a little bit around the house. For instance, doing laundry, vacuuming, or dishes. However, he claimed that most of the housework his mother-in-law does is simply unnecessary.

“For example, she will do a load of our laundry and spend an hour or more folding all of our clothes even though we tell her every time that we hang all of our clothes,” he explained.

His mother-in-law also does not pay for any expenses aside from a few groceries every once in a while.

He and his wife have not asked for any financial contributions, either, because when his mother-in-law moved in, they were just trying to do her a favor and didn’t need much help.

Now, though, his work schedule is about to change, so his kids will need a babysitter on Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yet, after asking his mother-in-law to take on that responsibility, she claimed that she couldn’t physically do it.

According to him, this is not really true. Even though his mother-in-law is 70 years old, she is extremely healthy and even does yard work for a couple of hours every other day.

As for his kids, he doesn’t think they would be difficult to watch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.