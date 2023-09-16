His Parents Are Giving His Sister A Bigger Inheritance Since They Feel She ‘Sacrificed Her Childhood’

A couple of months ago, this 31-year-old man’s parents had a discussion with him, his two brothers, 32 and 24, and his sister, 41, about their will.

His parents’ plan is to split their money in five ways.

“My sister gets 2/5, while the three of us brothers get 1/5 each,” he said.

According to his parents, they decided on this division because his sister “‘sacrificed’ her childhood,” and so they wanted to give her a higher amount, which they felt she deserved.

Growing up, his father’s business partner financially took advantage of him. Due to this betrayal, their family struggled to pay bills, and his parents were deeply in debt.

In order to survive, his parents each worked a few jobs, and while they were working, his sister babysat him and his brothers.

“All she had to do was feed us and keep an eye on us,” he explained.

He and his brothers were well-behaved, so when his sister had to babysit them, they mostly played games together or worked on their homework.

“It probably wasn’t thrilling, but not exactly a tremendous hardship,” he shared.

