His Parents Think That Sending His Teen Son To Military School Is Too Dramatic, Even Though His Son’s Behavior Is Out of Control

This man and his wife have three children.

They have two sons, 14 and 8, and a 6-year-old daughter.

Their two younger children are wonderful, but unfortunately, their oldest son doesn’t behave.

“We took him to a psychiatrist to see if he had any disorders, but he doesn’t. He’s been to therapy, but it hasn’t helped. He bullies his younger brother very heavily,” he said.

While he understands that children will fight sometimes, the bullying his oldest son displays is more intense. It, at times, is so dramatic that he and his wife have to get involved.

He’s concerned that one day, the bullying will escalate towards physical violence and that his younger son will get injured. His younger son is obviously terrified of his older son, often shaking and looking for support from him after an incident.

Because of this tumultuous situation, he and his wife put their younger son in therapy to cope with the toxicity, and he is concerned that his older son’s cruelty will cause his younger son deep trauma.

Throughout this summer, his older son often went outside to ride his bike, not coming home for hours, never telling him or his wife where he was going.

Then, his older son’s behavior worsened. His son was apparently bullying one of their neighbor’s sons. He had no idea until, one day, the boy’s father came over to ask him to get his son to stop.

