His Wife Got Mad At Him When He Declined To Share The Pizza He Ordered With Her

This 41-year-old man and his wife, 37, were recently on a trip to the tropics while his wife was in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

They took this vacation as a last hurrah before their child was born.

Unfortunately, his wife has some health problems, and while she hasn’t had any issues throughout her pregnancy, it took some time for doctors to approve their travel plans.

Conveniently, his father-in-law lives in the tropics, so he and his wife were able to stay with him during their vacation. His father-in-law acted as their tour guide on the island.

Even though he would have preferred not to stay with his father-in-law on this trip, he was grateful that it worked out, especially considering the fact that he and his wife planned this trip spontaneously.

He and his wife didn’t have to worry too much about figuring out what they were going to do on their vacation since his father-in-law knew the island so well. They just had to focus on booking their flights, packing, and the travel.

Not only was his father-in-law providing them with their lodging for their trip, but he was also footing the bill for their food. He was planning to drink on their vacation, and his father-in-law was going to buy his alcohol, too.

“On this particular day, my father-in-law had taken us out on a day trip to the north point. My wife wasn’t particularly interested in going there but obliged so I could experience it. The plan was to stop for lunch on our way back,” he said.

They got to the restaurant and were perusing the menu. He was planning to get a pizza while his wife was thinking about having a fruit smoothie. His wife experienced some digestive issues due to all the traveling, so she thought that the fiber in the smoothie could help.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.