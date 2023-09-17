His Wife Got Upset When She Found Out He Keeps A Calendar With Reminders To Ask Her About What’s Going On In Her Life

Part of being in a relationship is caring about and checking in on what’s going on in your partner’s life. But if you already have enough going on yourself, it can be hard to remember everything that’s going on with your partner.

One man recently upset his wife after she found out he has a calendar with reminders to ask her about what’s going on in her life.

He and his wife have different personalities, as she’s really good at remembering everything he has going on, while he tends to be forgetful and admittedly self-absorbed.

“My wife has always been really good about staying aware of things happening in my life that I care about and periodically checking in with me to see how they’re going,” he explained.

“I have found that showing her that same consideration does not always come naturally to me. I would say I am a fairly self-centered person. I wish that weren’t the case, but in retrospect, a lot of bad behavior on my part was not corrected and even enabled when I was young.”

While he does remember some things, like a few of his wife’s appointments or events with her family, he still struggles to remember to ask her about what’s going on in her life.

So, a few years ago, he started setting reminders in his phone calendar, reminding him to talk to his wife and ask her questions.

It worked well for a while, and his wife had no idea about the little reminders. That is, until now.

The other night, his wife saw one of his reminders about her pop up while they were both looking at something on his phone. Unfortunately, she became very angry and appalled as he explained the situation.

