His Wife Had Elective Cosmetic Surgery, Even Though He Didn’t Want Her To, And He Cannot Stand To Look At The Results

This 42-year-old man and his wife, 37, have been married for more than 15 years.

Recently, his wife decided to have voluntary cosmetic surgery, and he despised the way she looks now that she’s recovered.

Several months ago, his wife told him about the surgery and that she was going forward with it. However, he wasn’t at all comfortable with the idea and was not on board with her decision, and he made that very clear.

“I thought the whole thing was a waste of money, dangerous, and I find the aesthetic unappealing,” he said.

He expressed all of this to his wife, but she still said she would have the surgery anyway.

Later on, his wife met with a doctor that she thought seemed great, and she scheduled the surgery.

A little over a month ago, his wife informed him that she had her surgery date scheduled and she would need someone to drive her to and from the hospital. She added that she would need to rest in bed for several days, and the total recovery time until she was fully healed would be intensive, with a timeframe of roughly 14 to 20 weeks total.

His wife’s surgery would be drastic, more than a nose job or something similar. The surgery would involve numerous procedures done at one time.

Once more, he responded and said that he thought that this surgery was a horrible thing to do, and he assured her that she looked amazing already.

