His Wife Says She’s Burned Out From Being A Stay-At-Home Mom, But The More He Tries To Help Her, The Worse It Gets

This 52-year-old man has a wife who is 36, and she’s a stay-at-home mom. They have two children, who are three and five, and their children go to preschool and kindergarten.

He has hired a house cleaner to help his wife out with the cleaning, and he does the remainder of the chores all on his own, such as cleaning their floors, their counters, and doing their dishes.

He also recently took over doing all of the laundry in their household, and he’s stepping up to cook dinner three nights every week, as his wife says she’s burned out.

His wife cooks the other three evenings each week, and they order out one night, too.

“She doesn’t have a job outside of being a mom, and she doesn’t volunteer,” he explained. “Her days are pretty good.”

“I take the youngest to daycare, she drives our other guy. Then she has Pilates or CrossFit. She paints. She picks the kids up. Then, at 5 p.m., it’s mostly 50/50. We put the kids down together, and I clean up.”

“She says she’s burned out because of the emotional burden of being a mom. She handles our kids’ checkups, orders the groceries, packs a lunch (more often than I do), etc.”

He works full-time, 40 hours a week, although every couple of weeks, he has to work super late until around 3 in the morning.

He knows his wife does the majority of the work around planning the schedules for their kids, but aside from that, he pitches in more on top of holding down his career.

