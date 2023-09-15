His Wife Threatened To Make A Waitress Lose Her Job If She Didn’t Get A Meal That Wasn’t On The Menu, So He Called His Wife Out For Treating Service Workers Terribly And Refused To Take Her Out To Eat Anymore

This man believes that his wife has become “a real Karen” lately, mainly because of how demanding she is when it comes to service workers.

It’s gotten so bad that he’s actually afraid to go out to restaurants with his wife anymore. He really cannot understand why his wife is so demanding of service workers, either.

“Since she used to be one herself before she got her job in high finance,” he recalled.

Just yesterday, he felt that his wife seriously stepped over the line again, too.

It all began when they went out to dinner, and his wife attempted to order a meal that simply was not on the menu. Apparently, she just wasn’t able to decide between two different meals. So, his wife wanted to basically get served both entrees on the same plate while only being charged for one of them.

Understandably, their waitress at the restaurant claimed that she just could not do that.

“And my wife smiled and cocked her head in the same way I’ve seen her do a hundred times as she prepared to rip into whichever poor worker had crossed her that day,” he revealed.

First, his wife told the waitress that if her meal couldn’t be accommodated, then she would text all of her friends. His wife claimed that she would tell her friends to leave extremely positive reviews of the restaurant online.

However, the big catch was that all of his wife’s friends would pretend to be teenagers who thought the waitress was super “cool” for serving them all alcohol without checking their identification!

