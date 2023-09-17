How To Grow And Care For The Carolina Rose, Which Can Tolerate Hot, Dry Weather As Well As Harsh Winters

The Carolina rose is a wild shrub native to eastern North America. It is a delicate pink flower with a yellow center, and each blossom consists of five petals.

By late summer, their green hips turn to red, which persists on the plant throughout the winter season. The hips of the Carolina rose are high in vitamin C and can be used for teas, jellies, sauces, and soups.

If you live in their native region, you can find the roses growing in the woods, along railroads, and in damp areas like streams and swamps.

In gardens, they are commonly planted along borders. Because of their thorns, they provide an effective barrier. The shrubs also have a sprawling growth habit that can transform them into thickets.

The Carolina rose is generally pretty low-maintenance and drought-tolerant. Plant it in the spring in a location where it can receive full sun. When the rose gets six to eight hours of sunlight per day, they are less at risk of contracting plant diseases.

These roses grow best in moist, well-draining soil. They prefer sandy soils but can tolerate clay soils. In the beginning, water it regularly during the morning hours. Water at the base of the plant to prevent the blooms and the foliage from developing fungal disease.

They can tolerate hot, dry weather and harsh winters, making them more resilient than most other horticultural roses. Once they’re established, they don’t require any further special care, but they can benefit from some mulching every so often.

Apply mulch in the summer to help the shrub retain moisture and shield the roots from the heat. Clean up dead leaves around the shrub to keep it tidy.

It doesn’t really need to be fertilized. If you do want to give your roses a feeding, do so after the spring flowering season. Once a year is sufficient; too much fertilization can be harmful to the plant.

