How To Know When Your Child Is Ready To Take The Plunge And Head To Preschool

Every child is unique, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to any part of parenting– including figuring out when your kiddo is preschool-ready.

Some kids might be able to hit the ground running at the age of three, while others may need a little more time at home. It all depends on various factors.

So, let’s break down some of the tell-tale signs that your child might be ready to take on this exciting new adventure.

Social Skills

Keep an eye on how your child socializes with others. Are they beginning to play with other kids at the playground, and are they happy to share toys? Also, does your child enjoy group activities and feel comfortable in group settings?

These social interactions are both inevitable and essential for preschool, where play and collaboration are key to learning and growth. So, ensuring comfort and enjoyment in a social environment is key to success.

Independence

For many young kids, being away from their parents for an extended amount of time can be seriously upsetting.

Can your child stand to tolerate some time away from you without being overly distressed?

