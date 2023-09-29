How To Prepare Your Pets For The Arrival of Your Newborn Baby

After counting down the past nine months, the big day is finally here: you’re about to meet your baby and bring your newest family member home!

You’ve probably had their nursery set up for ages. Or, if you’re a procrastinator like me, it might still need some finishing touches.

Either way, nearly everything is in place– from diapers and swaddles to binkies and booties. Well, except for one key detail. What about your pet?

Often overlooked is the introduction between your newborn and your fur baby, as well as how the addition of a tiny family member will change up your pup’s normal routine.

That’s why one of the best ways to prepare your household for your baby’s arrival is by prepping your pet with these simple steps.

How To Prep Your Pet

Pets often love routine, and babies are sure to shake up the norm. So, to help ease your pet into their new at-home reality, start by introducing gradual changes.

You might opt to move your pet’s bed or feeding area if its current spot will conflict with tummy time space or late-night baby care. You may also want to begin shifting your pet’s walk time or playtime a bit to prepare for added childcare responsibilities that might clash.

No matter the changes you need to make, slow adjustments over time are the best way to go since they reduce stress for everyone involved– from you to your furry friend.

