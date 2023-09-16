How To Revive Your Towels And Make Them Go From Scratchy To Soft Again

Have you ever wondered how hotels keep their towels so soft and fluffy while yours are rough and scratchy? After taking a nice, calming bath or a dip in the pool, the last thing you want to do is dry off with a towel that feels like sandpaper, effectively ruining the relaxing vibes.

If your towels are stiff and brittle, it may be because of the way you’re washing them. To help restore the luxurious softness of your towels and make it feel like you’re being wrapped in clouds, here are some tips and tricks you can easily employ.

Use Vinegar

Make your crusty towels feel brand-new again by adding a cup of white vinegar to your next wash. The vinegar works by stripping the residue from your towels.

Typically, this residue is caused by a buildup of fabric softener. Depending on how much buildup is on your towels, the vinegar treatment might not work after just one wash. You may need to repeat it a couple of more times for them to feel soft. Use vinegar once a month to keep them fresh or whenever they start to feel crusty again.

Wash Towels Separately

Towels should be washed on their own. Refrain from adding other laundry to avoid having different colors or fibers rub off on your towels. Do not wash old towels with new ones for the same reason.

In addition, be careful not to overload your washing machine. If you stuff your washer with towels, there won’t be enough room for air to circulate. They need space to be rinsed properly. Generally, a typical top-loading washing machine can hold around ten towels, while a front-loading one can manage seven.

Don’t Overdo It With The Detergent

