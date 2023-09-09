If You Move Quickly From Relationship To Relationship, It Could Mean That You Can’t Stand Being Alone

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

As sad as it may sound, there are a lot of people who don’t feel safe, happy, or content unless they’re in a relationship or seeing someone.

It’s not uncommon to constantly want to fill a void or find a way to get rid of any loneliness in your life. And while that may sound understandable and normal, only dating or hooking up with people to fill a void can be detrimental to your love life in the long run.

You may be doing this subconsciously, and that’s okay. It’s just good to recognize some indicators that could prove you may only fall into relationships that will only bring you temporary satisfaction and peace of mind.

If you quickly move from relationship to relationship, it could mean that you can’t stand being alone.

You want to try and seek out people who are worth working on a relationship with and also want to find a healthy balance between alone time and time with other people.

Additionally, suppose you don’t take the time to properly heal and recuperate after ending a relationship. In that case, you’re probably working hard to fill some kind of void, which will only become more and more exhausting.

If you constantly avoid being alone, you may also be ignoring red flags from your partners or holding onto relationships that aren’t serving you.

You change your values depending on the person and let them get away with more than they should, so they stay with you at the end of the day.

