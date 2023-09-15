If You’ve Been Seeing Someone And Want Clarification On Certain Behaviors, Here Are A Few Ways To Tell If A Guy Is Losing Interest In You

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

One of the worst things that happens when you’ve been dating a guy for a little while, and you can suddenly feel him pull away.

It’s as if something in the air shifts, and all of a sudden, you’re nowhere as happy or excited as you used to be about this potential relationship. Usually, we can be very intuitive and able to tell right away when a guy begins losing interest in us, but that’s not always the case.

Unfortunately, people can be bad at expressing their feelings, and guys won’t always come right out and tell you they’ve lost interest. For a lot of women, it’s often a painful waiting game, waiting for them to finally end things or say something productive to the relationship. So, if you’ve been seeing someone and want clarification on certain behaviors, here are a few signs indicating the guy you’re seeing is losing interest.

He’s not as happy around you anymore.

When we get past the first handful of dates, it’s common for people to start seeming a bit less energetic or anxious because they’ve grown comfortable around one another. But there’s a difference between acting comfortable around someone and being unenthusiastic.

If you’ve noticed the guy you’ve been dating has had major dips in energy around you and just overall doesn’t seem excited to spend time with you anymore, it’s a sign that he’s checked out.

He stops responding to your calls and texts.

One of the easiest ways for people to cruelly duck out of relationships is to simply stop responding to your calls or texts. Whether they respond days later or just full-blown ghost you, if a guy stops answering your messages as frequently as they used to, it’s a clear indicator that something is up.

