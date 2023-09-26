Marriage Jitters Or Major Doubts? Signs You Might Not Really Want To Tie The Knot With Your Partner

Imagine love as a topsy-turvy rollercoaster ride full of thrilling ups, terrifying downs, and unexpected turns.

You’ve buckled up, and you’re zooming along with your partner, but as the ride approaches that big sign flashing “Marriage,” your stomach knots up– and not in a good way.

Is it the normal nerves before the big plunge, or is it a sign you should unbuckle and disembark the ride? Here are some tell-tale signs that you might not actually want to tie the knot with your partner.

The Future Seems Cloudy

When thoughts of future plans together feel more like an oncoming storm than a rainbow, it’s a strong sign of hesitation.

If the idea of moving in together, having children, or even spending the next holiday season together causes stress or anxiety, it might be time to reconsider your relationship’s trajectory.

Marriage Feels Like An Obligation

Sometimes, societal, familial, or self-imposed pressure can make a person feel that marriage is the next ‘logical’ step.

But remember, marriage is not a box to be checked off on life’s to-do list. If the thought of getting married feels more like fulfilling a duty rather than a joyous celebration of love, then you may need to reassess your feelings.

