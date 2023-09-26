New Study Reveals Surprising Contributor To High Levels Of Radiation In German Wild Boars

Human activities involving nuclear technology, from weapons testing to mishaps at energy facilities, have left a radioactive footprint on our planet.

These volatile elements can travel great distances and stick around in the ecosystem for centuries, building up in vegetation and animals.

Take Germany as a case in point: Researchers have long been aware that the country’s southern forests are home to wild boars with elevated levels of radioactive cesium.

In fact, if you’re hunting boars in specific regions, you’re obligated to check them for radiation levels. Some have even been judged unfit for consumption.

In the past, experts primarily attributed the elevated radiation levels in these boars to fallout from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion.

This catastrophe in Ukraine dispersed radioactive substances over nearly half of Europe and extended to parts of Asia, Africa, and North America.

However, a recent study that came out last month in the journal Environmental Science and Technology suggests a plot twist.

According to the research, radioactive material from weapons tests conducted years before the Chernobyl incident also plays a substantial role in the current cesium radiation levels found in these wild boars.

“My mind was blown when I realized how relevant this source of radioactive contamination in general still is,” recalled Georg Steinhauser, the study’s co-author and a radiochemist from the Vienna University of Technology in Austria.

