Plan Now, Party Later: Here’s How To Get A Head-Start On Holiday Budgeting

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Every year, the holiday season sneaks up on us way faster than we anticipate. Right now, we’re obsessed with pumpkins. Soon, we are going to be untangling Christmas lights and searching for last year’s wrapping paper.

But here’s the big question: is your bank account ready for all of the festivities? If you just felt a pang of stress (perhaps following some summer overspending), don’t worry– you’re not alone. And the good news is that there’s still plenty of time to get your finances in shape before holiday chaos ensues.

The Earlier, The Better

Nobody wants to be checking their bank balance with anxiety or a sense of impending doom come December. But lucky for us, it’s never too early to start budgeting for the holidays.

In fact, planning a few months ahead can be a total game-changer. All you need is a pen and paper– or an Excel spreadsheet– and some willpower.

First, Identify What’s Really Important

Holidays can be about a lot of different things depending on the person. You may value buying the best gifts or hanging up gorgeous decorations. Others might enjoy going out to fancy dinners with friends or even taking an annual ski trip.

But, for the sake of your budget, let’s keep it realistic: what truly makes your holiday season special?

