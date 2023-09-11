Pleats Are Back And They’re All The Rage This Fall, So Here Are A Few Pleated Items To Add To Your Wardrobe

As we dive back into fall fashion, you should know that pleats are all the rage this fall. Pleats were a big trend back in the 1980s, particularly in regards to men’s trousers.

Now, they’ve become popular in women’s fashion and can be found on both tops and bottoms. Pleats are a type of fold that is formed by doubling back fabric and creasing or pressing it into place. The purpose of a pleat is to gather a wide piece of fabric together to make it appear narrower.

It’s a special detail that makes clothing items look more elevated. They add an air of sophistication and visual interest to any outfit. There are plenty of pieces where pleats can be incorporated. So, if you want to look expensive and luxurious this fall, add these pleated items to your wardrobe.

Pleated Tops

Pleated tops come in all styles, from blouses to turtlenecks. An elegant pleated blouse can be worn in both professional and casual settings. Either way, you’ll look polished and put together. Style a flowing button-up top with jeans for a night out or slacks for a business meeting.

If you’ve got a pleated sleeveless turtleneck top, you can also wear it to the office or out to brunch with friends. As you can see, pleats are super versatile.

Pleated Trousers

Pleated pants don’t have to just be part of your work uniform. Bring them out of the office and make them part of your weekend attire! No matter your size or body type, pleated trousers are flattering and work to elongate your legs.

For a more casual look, wear a cozy cardigan over a slim-fitting top paired with sneakers. You also have the option to dress your pleated trousers up with heels and a structured jacket.

