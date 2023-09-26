(Pumpkin) Spice Up Your Love Life With These Creative Fall Date Ideas

Fall may be the season of pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and endless Insta-worthy leaf-peeping photos. But let’s not forget about the truly romantic potential of autumn.

Whether you’re in a new relationship or have been with your partner for years, the changing seasons present an opportunity to keep that romantic spark alive. Here are some unique date ideas to make this fall a season to remember.

A Not-So-Basic Pumpkin Carving Contest

Pumpkin carving is a classic fall favorite, but how about we level up the game?

You and your partner should each design a pumpkin for the other to carve.

The results could be hilarious or artistically surprising, but either way, it’s a creative and engaging way to spend an afternoon. Plus, you’ll have great (cost-effective) decorations for Halloween!

Take A Fall Foliage Drive– With A Playlist

Nothing screams fall like driving through a scenic route surrounded by foliage. You can take a trip through your local town or head north for more fall foliage sightings.

You can also make the journey more romantic by crafting a playlist of both of your favorite songs. These can be fall-themed or just some fun bops.

