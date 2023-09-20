She And Her Husband Work Together, And At A Recent Work Social, She Joked About A Ton of Her Husband’s Flaws In Front of All Their Colleagues

This 38-year-old woman and her husband, who is 41, work at the same company. But, about a month ago, she received a promotion– meaning that she’s now in a more senior position than him.

Since then, her husband has told her how happy he is that she landed the promotion.

“But sometimes, I get the feeling that he’s embarrassed that I’m technically his superior now,” she admitted.

Just last night, they also had a work social event that was meant to build comradery and team cohesion. Her husband wasn’t really interested in going since he is quite introverted. He also claimed that he already had a migraine and did not want to make it worse.

However, she was very adamant that her husband needed to attend. After all, she thought it would look weird if he didn’t show up because people may believe he was jealous of her getting the promotion.

So, after a bit of persuasion, she was able to convince her husband to attend the event. Still, after greeting a few people upon arrival, he was pretty closed off.

According to her, her husband just spent most of the evening sitting alone in a corner and only talking to a few coworkers at a time.

Nonetheless, she felt like the rest of the evening was a success, and most of her other coworkers attended. At one point, she was also talking with a larger group when one specific coworker named Sarah pointed out how they hadn’t seen her husband there yet.

Sarah also asked where her husband was and wanted to know if he was “as serious and mysterious at home as he was at work.” This was where the trouble started.

