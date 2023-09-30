She Dated A Guy Who Tried To Make Her An Accomplice In His Crime of Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Groceries

Shoplifting occurs pretty frequently. In fact, it’s the most common crime in the United States. Around ten percent of Americans are shoplifters, and that percentage is growing each year.

TikToker Emma Wahl (@emmawahlburger) conducts street interviews and often asks people about their worst dating experiences.

One woman shared about the time a guy tried to make her an accomplice in his crime of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

She had been seeing this guy named John for a couple of months and one day, he suggested that they cook dinner together at his place. So, they headed to the grocery store to buy the necessary ingredients.

They loaded up their cart with groceries of the finest quality so they could make the best-tasting dinner.

They even got fancy cheese to construct a charcuterie board with.

As they were going up to the register to pay for the groceries, she left to get something. When she returned, he was done checking out. Or so it seemed.

While they were walking out of the store, a security guard blocked their path, stating that John had not paid for any of the groceries. The total of the groceries came out to about three hundred dollars.

At that point, she was at a loss for what to do. John was acting guilty, so she decided to leave him there.

