She Discovered That Her Husband Has Been Flirting With His Ex-Wife Behind Her Back For Seven Years, And He’s Even Been Sending Her Spicy Photos

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, 37, live in a safe and private residential area with her 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The three of them enjoy going on camping trips and traveling to new places together, and they’re all quite adventurous.

She has such a strong bond with her stepdaughter that, in her view, “She is like a daughter that I never had.”

In her husband’s previous marriage, his now ex-wife had an affair and forced him and their daughter out of their home.

Apparently, she cheated on him with a man she met while out at a bar one night, and when she demanded that he and their daughter move out, she told him that he didn’t make a high enough salary to support the family.

Several months after the divorce was finalized, she met her husband and his daughter, and she understandably feels awful for what he and his daughter experienced due to his ex-wife’s cheating.

While she’d never met her husband’s ex-wife, she’d only seen a photo of the two of them from when they got married.

Not long ago, in preparation for a camping trip that they’d planned for the following day, she was doing some cleaning in her and her husband’s bedroom. At the time, her husband and stepdaughter were out shopping for snacks to bring on the trip.

Quite often, her husband doesn’t bring his phone with him while he’s out and about, and in this instance, it was no different. As she cleaned, she saw that her husband had left his phone on their dresser.

