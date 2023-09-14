She Doesn’t Want Her Half Sister To Attend Christmas Because It’s The First Holiday Her Parents Are Spending Together In 10 Years Following Her Dad’s Affair

When this 25-year-old woman was about 15-years-old, her father had an affair and wound up having another daughter– who is now 10-years-old.

This affair ultimately caused her dad and mom to get a divorce, and her mom moved to a different country after the split.

Then, once she and her brother spent a year living with her dad, they decided to follow their mom and move to the new country.

Nowadays, though, her parents are on good terms again. So, she and her 24-year-old brother, as well as her mom, decided that they would be traveling to spend Christmas with her dad this year.

“This is also the first Christmas that they have spent together in 10 years,” she said.

That’s why they planned the whole thing around her immediate family without even thinking about her half-sister.

Well, all of a sudden, her dad believes that they should include his other daughter since he feels bad about her being excluded.

Even so, she really doesn’t want her half-sister there since the little girl is just 10-years-old and, apparently, always has to be the center of attention.

“It also means we won’t be able to have meaningful conversations as a family, and my half sister’s really annoying,” she added.

