She Doesn’t Want To Have Kids Because She’s Nervous That Her Husband’s OCD Will Prevent Him From Sharing Childcare Responsibilities, But She Isn’t Sure How To Tell Him That

This 28-year-old woman is married, and she loves her husband very much. He is 33 years old, and she believes that he is a great man who treats everyone he cares about wonderfully.

“Yes, we’ve had issues, but we’re very big into communicating them and can come to a solution quite quickly,” she noted.

However, there is one main thing that is preventing her from wanting to have kids with her husband: they both have been diagnosed with OCD.

Her husband’s triggers are filth and germs; meanwhile, hers are more organization and wanting everything to be in the right place. In other words, she basically strives for perfection.

With that being said, she and her husband disagree on many things in their home.

For instance, she doesn’t care about pet hair and actually used to always allow her animals to sleep with her and go on furniture before she moved in with her husband. But then, after they began living together, that stopped.

She also doesn’t care about there being crumbs on the counter or other “dirty” things; meanwhile, her husband doesn’t care about his belongings being disorganized, as long as they are clean.

Anyway, her husband recently brought up the idea of having kids in the future and started talking about what extracurricular activities they might sign up for. And afterward, she realized that while she used to want kids, she is now leaning against it.

“If it happens, I’ll be delighted and love them unconditionally, but I think I would prefer not having them,” she admitted.

