She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Husband Buy A Small Plane Because He Isn’t Even A Pilot, And The Purchase Would Be A Massive Commitment For A Newfound Hobby

This 33-year-old woman and her husband, 44, have been married for four years and together for 9 years total.

They have a 3-year-old and 6-month-old daughter together.

Over the last several weeks, her husband has been fixated on wanting to purchase a small plane.

“This is a very new hobby that basically came out of nowhere and is a huge commitment,” she said.

They don’t have a ton of money lying around to spend on frivolous things for fun. But her husband said that he would trade in his parents’ RV in order to purchase the plane, and then he would pay his parents back.

She’d hoped that it would be a long time before her husband would find a plane to buy and that he’d eventually lose interest in the idea altogether before making such a drastic decision.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case.

“He has apparently found ‘the unicorn’ of planes, and the seller is very interested in the trade, which means this could happen soon and fast,” she explained.

She has been firm in her opinion that he should never fly the plane since he isn’t even a pilot. But her husband thinks that over time, he’ll be able to win her over and make her realize what an amazing plan this is.

