She Feels Bad About Quitting A Nannying Gig Without Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, But The Mom Kept Returning Home Late And The Dad Made Her Really Uncomfortable

Just last summer, this 25-year-old woman received some messages from a young mom, who was 21, on Facebook. Apparently, the mom was seeking childcare for two young children.

At the time, the mom was not offering to pay much. However, the woman was a friend of a friend, and the woman’s daycare kept sending the kids home sick or randomly closing for the day without any prior notice.

“And I love kids and might not be able to have my own,” she said.

That’s why she agreed to nanny for the kids, and everything went fine in the beginning. She worked four days a week, with eight-hour shifts.

According to her, the children were very pleasant and well-behaved most of the time, too.

But then, out of nowhere, the woman she worked for began pushing her boundaries.

At first, the woman began returning home a bit late– maybe 15 or 20 minutes after their agreed-upon time.

Then, this turned into the woman getting home several hours later than planned.

“I didn’t say anything the first two times, but it ticked me off when the woman would come home with Starbucks or groceries and not pay me for the extra time spent,” she recalled.

