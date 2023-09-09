She Feels Like Her Boyfriend Has Become Very Controlling And Manipulative, Despite Her Trying To Prevent It From Happening

This 22-year-old woman is concerned that her boyfriend, 21, is way too controlling in their relationship.

They have been dating for more than a year, and recently, they’ve been arguing quite a bit.

“I feel like he is starting to become very controlling and manipulative. I have been trying to prevent it from happening, but I don’t know if I’m right or just delusional,” she said.

Even though her boyfriend claims to trust her, she doesn’t believe him. Over time, she doesn’t have much independence because her boyfriend doesn’t allow her to do anything without him.

Sadly, she doesn’t hang out with her friends much these days. And when she tries to make plans to see her friends on rare occasions, her boyfriend fights with her about it.

Also, her boyfriend demands that she tell him when she leaves her parents’ house, and he becomes furious if she doesn’t answer a text from him soon enough.

Annoyingly, she can’t even look at her phone with her boyfriend asking questions. He always asks her what she’s doing or who she’s talking to. If she gets a text, he asks who texted her, and if she’s looking at something on her phone and laughs out loud, he has to find out what she was looking at.

Several days ago, he was convinced that she was cheating on him because he said that she was taking her phone with her to the bathroom too much.

“And because I ‘have been acting strange with my phone lately,'” she explained.

