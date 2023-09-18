She Financially Cut Off Her Younger Sister For Being Irresponsible And Continuing To Have Unplanned Pregnancies

When someone has a baby unexpectedly or gets left to raise their baby on their own, family members often feel obligated to help out. But to avoid future conflict and tension, they should only be helping out to a certain extent.

One woman recently had to put her foot down and financially cut off her younger sister, who is pregnant with her second baby after she’s been helping her raise her first one.

She’s 22 and has a 25-year-old sister named Mia. Seven months ago, Mia gave birth to a baby boy whose father is not in the picture at all.

Since Mia gave birth, she’s been helping her and supporting her financially, thinking they’d only be in this situation until Mia could get back on her feet.

However, things changed when she got an interesting call from Mia a few days ago.

Mia called her up and said she had some big news. Deep down, she had a feeling she was pregnant again, and Mia confirmed her suspicions when she told her she was expecting another baby.

“She went on and on about how she met a new guy she hadn’t told me about and how nice he treats her and the baby,” she recalled.

“She really feels like he’s the one, and she can’t wait for the family she was supposed to have.”

As the call went on, she learned that Mia hadn’t known this guy for very long, and he doesn’t do much to help her financially. To try and prevent Mia from making a bad decision or relying too heavily on this guy, she decided to show her tough love and tell her like it is.

