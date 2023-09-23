She Ghosted Her Friend For Two Months Because After She Lost Her Baby, Her Friend Showed Up To Console Her With A Guy

This 23-year-old woman’s best friend, who is also 23, has been dating the same guy for over two years.

But, once her friend got into that relationship, her friend barely reached out to her anymore. Plus, when they did finally hang out, her friend’s boyfriend was always there, too.

“My friend does this with every relationship,” she admitted.

“It’s not something I’m not used to at this point. I just got accustomed and hung out with both to avoid an issue.”

Back in June, though, she was devastated after suffering a miscarriage. Both she and her boyfriend were beside themselves, and she felt it was the ideal time to have her best friend by her side for support.

So, the day after the miscarriage, she and her boyfriend were at home crying when they received a knock at their front door.

The peephole was covered at the time, which is why they weren’t sure who it was. This pushed her boyfriend to ask who was there, and her best friend spoke up.

“I have no problem with my friend coming to console me,” she said.

What she didn’t know, however, was that her friend was with her boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.