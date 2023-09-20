She Got A Black Eye On Her Wedding Day While She Was Recreating A Scene From ‘Risky Business’

Bridal makeup artists have helped beautify numerous brides for their special days, so they’ve seen a lot of the wild events that occur behind the scenes before the ceremony.

There are plenty of things that can go wrong on the day of the wedding, from guests showing up hammered to unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions. Here is one epic wedding fail that will make your jaw drop.

A TikToker who goes by the handle @wedlocks is a bridal hair and makeup artist, and she’s sharing a crazy story about how one of the brides she’s worked with experienced a bad fall on her wedding day and wound up with a black eye.

So, she had just finished doing hair and makeup for a wedding party and was packing up her equipment when the bride’s friends suddenly noticed the bride’s outfit.

She hadn’t gotten dressed yet and was wearing a white button-up shirt, socks, and no pants, so she resembled the character Joel Goodsen, played by actor Tom Cruise from the 1983 movie Risky Business.

If you haven’t seen the film, one of the most memorable scenes is of Tom Cruise dressed in a button-up shirt and white crew socks as he dances and slides across the floor to the tune of Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

Two of the bridesmaids had the brilliant idea to have the bride recreate the iconic dance move and slide across the hardwood floor in her socks while they recorded a video.

They captured the shot in one take but decided to do another just for good measure. So, the bride slid across the floor once more, but this time, it didn’t go so well. Her feet flew out from underneath her, and she landed right on her cheekbone.

The makeup artist was forced to spend the next half hour fixing the bride’s makeup because she was crying and bleeding from the fall. The morning after her wedding, she woke up with a black eye.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.