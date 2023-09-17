She Got Back With Her Ex-Husband And Has Been Keeping It A Secret From Her Kids, But Her Ex Thinks It’s Time To Come Clean

This 45-year-old woman and her husband, who is 48, got divorced about four years ago. According to her, their split wasn’t due to cheating or anything like that, either.

Instead, they just weren’t on the same page about a lot of issues, including finances, communication, life goals, stress, and more.

So, they got a divorce. But their two kids– a 20-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter– were both devastated.

“To try and minimize the blow, my ex-husband and I maintained a good co-parenting relationship,” she recalled.

They would go on family vacations together with their kids and made sure to always speak highly of each other. She and her ex also did not get involved in any other relationships during that time.

However, about six months ago, she started struggling with a few challenges. Then, while she was with her ex, discussing their daughter’s plans for college, she happened to mention her rough patch and started venting about her problems.

“Being able to vent to him felt pretty nice,” she admitted.

“And after this point, we would talk regularly with one another about things beyond standard co-parenting.”

A few weeks later, she and her ex also began meeting up in person. Yet, they made sure to keep this a secret from their kids. After all, she and her ex were worried about the children getting their hopes up in case things fell apart again.

