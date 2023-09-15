She Got Married And Moved Out To The Suburbs, But She Hates It And Wants To Move Back To New York City

This 25-year-old woman got married to her 30-year-old husband one year ago, and she’s not exactly happy with where she is in life right now.

Everything started five years ago when she moved from Europe to New York City. She had three awful jobs and worked her heart out to “make it” in the city.

“I think I girlbossed too hard and now don’t know what to do,” she admitted.

Before she tied the knot with her husband a year ago, she was pretty much forced to move to the suburbs of Pennsylvania.

What she means by that is if she didn’t agree to move with her husband, they had no choice but to break up, and that was not what she wanted.

“At the time, the most important thing to me was to be with him, I didn’t want to regret leaving someone who I knew I was going to marry,” she explained.

“Fast forward a year, I absolutely hate living in the suburbs. I don’t drive (and I’ve been too busy to learn), I have no friends here, and I found a job that ended up traumatizing me with how toxic it was.”

“I left multiple incredible friends in New York, people I consider and love like family, I left a job I loved, and I left my favorite city I’ve ever lived in.”

She is utterly depressed, and all of her ambition has up and left her body. She is no longer motivated to do anything with her life.

