She Hid Her Husband’s Gaming System After He Didn’t Clean The Kitchen

This woman believes that her husband is addicted to video games.

She is a stay-at-home mother, and her husband is in the military. He works the night shift, and depending on the week, he usually has anywhere from two to five days off.

Since she and their 3-year-old son, who is disabled, have essentially the opposite schedule as her husband, he spends each night that he has off work playing video games while they sleep.

Not only does her husband play video games all night on the nights he doesn’t have to work, but he also spends any free time he has when he’s not getting ready for work on his video games.

About twice a week for months on end, she has discussed her concern about his addiction to video games. He’s assured her that he will play less, but it’s never actually happened.

Unfortunately, her husband doesn’t help out with anything around the house. He doesn’t do the laundry, cook, do the dishes, or clean.

Even though she’s okay with this for the most part since she stays home to take care of their son, it’s a lot of work to clean up after her husband because he’s really sloppy.

Several nights ago, she asked him if he could make sure to clean the kitchen. Since he had the night off from work, he promised her that he would and told her that he had the entire night to get it done. She gave him several reminders before she headed to bed.

“I woke up at 2 a.m. to our son standing beside his dad’s gaming desk, crying. His gaming desk is in our living area, and I accidentally fell asleep on the couch, so I woke up to our son crying and watched the whole interaction. My husband was telling our son to give him a few minutes because he was in a game,” she said.

