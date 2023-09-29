She Loves The Family-Owned Gym She Goes To, But The Owner’s Teenage Sons Are Always Acting Out, And She Isn’t Sure If She’s Being A “Karen” By Getting Frustrated

This 27-year-old woman enjoys working out, so she attends a smaller gym that is family-owned.

She doesn’t mind the fact that the facility is on the tinier side, either, because she actually loves the owner and the training she receives there.

“I am even competing in competitions, and my strength has increased tremendously,” she said.

However, there is one main issue with the gym: apparently, its owner has three teenage sons who are always disruptive.

The boys are all wrestlers in high school, so they like bringing friends to the gym to work out. And since the gym is only open at specific times, she has to be more selective about when she goes to work out in hopes of avoiding the teens.

According to her, the boys don’t act their age but instead behave like they are in fifth grade– cursing, yelling, bickering, fighting, and refusing to listen.

Not to mention, the boys often take up a lot of the gym with their antics and hog the equipment.

Still, she has never actually said anything or complained about the teens.

“I will make jokes and be nice every now and then,” she explained.

