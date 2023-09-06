She Made Her Boyfriend Cry After He Made Fun of A Woman For What He Thought She Did For A Living

It’s really annoying to be around someone who thinks they’re better than everyone else because they have a successful job.

One young woman recently had an outburst while arguing with her boyfriend, who considers himself an ‘alpha male.’ Things got so bad that she made him cry.

She’s 19-years-old and grew up abroad but came to the United States to attend college. During her first week of classes, she met her 21-year-old boyfriend. He was originally going to get a degree in sociology, but six months ago, he left school to open a drop shipping business.

“I tried to persuade him to stay in school for a backup plan, but he explained to me that the drop shipping market is huge and he’ll make more money than he would if he got his degree,” she said.

Her boyfriend’s business has actually been going well, and he makes a decent amount of money. She works as a waitress in a popular food chain restaurant, and while she makes minimum wage, she also makes a fair amount to support herself through tips.

Unfortunately, since her boyfriend’s business has been successful, he’s developed a massive ego.

“He has a terrible attitude and thinks everyone [who’s] still in school, has a job paying less than him, or doesn’t own their own business is inferior,” she explained.

“He also considers himself an ‘alpha-male’ and continuously watches business lessons on YouTube shorts.”

The other day, she snapped when he began making fun of people she knew from work. She had gotten home after a shift and was excited to tell him about a surprise visit from a woman who worked for the restaurant. But almost immediately, her boyfriend started asking about this woman’s age and how much she made.

