She Offered Her Sister Hand-Me-Downs For Her First Baby, But Her Sister’s Furious That She Didn’t Offer New Baby Stuff Instead Of Used Items

After this woman and her husband welcomed their first baby into the world last year, they got a ton of presents from family and friends at her baby shower.

They received a bunch of clothing, baby toys, and duplicates of various items. So, they didn’t even end up using a lot of the gifts and ultimately stored them away in a closet in their home.

“And as our son has outgrown things, we have been shoving them in that closet, too, to deal with later when we have the time,” she added.

Anyway, since then, her sister has become pregnant. But, unlike her, her sister doesn’t have a ton of friends. That, coupled with the fact that they have a small family, means that her sister’s birthday shower didn’t yield as many presents.

“We did buy my sister a gift from her registry,” she noted, “But we also thought we would offer her our baby’s old things.”

Well, after she offered some of the items from her closet, her sister was actually offended. It turned out that her sister knew about all of the newer items they hadn’t used yet that were in storage. So, her sister believed she should’ve offered the new stuff first and just used the old stuff for her next child.

She admitted that she and her husband did want to have another baby. However, she was hoping to save her newer items for her second kid.

“And I didn’t think that would be a problem, but apparently, it’s coming off as rude,” she vented.

“My sister is taking it as me putting her down for having less and feeling like her baby is less important than one of mine that doesn’t exist.”

