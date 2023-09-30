She Opened Up About Wanting To Enter A New Career Field, But Her Husband Wants Her To Stay Home And Take Care Of Their Kids Right Now As His Mother Did

This 23-year-old woman and her husband, James, 23, got married recently.

She loves James and is thrilled to be married to him.

They dated all through college, and their school was far away from both of their hometowns. Because of this, it took time for her to get to know James’ parents and develop a relationship with them (his mother is 48, and his father is 67). His parents are super kind, and she gets along well with them.

Clearly, James’ parents have a huge age difference between the two of them. James told her that his mother and father dated for several years before they got married when his mother was 21 and his father was 40. She didn’t approve of that much of an age gap and the timeline of their relationship.

“For the first 14 or so years of their marriage, my mother-in-law stayed home taking care of James and his three younger siblings while my father-in-law worked as a pastor,” she said.

“About 10 years ago, my mother-in-law took a job as a schoolteacher and started working very long hours (about 70-80 hours per week during the school year). She still does this to this day.”

Several days ago, she and James were talking about how she wanted to enter a new career field. Currently, she has a job as an assistant, but since she studied science in college, she would be happy to work in the sciences if she had the opportunity.

James currently works for their local government in an assistant position.

After she mentioned this, James said that he wanted them to be able to do the same thing his parents did.

