She Overheard Her Stepmother Making Rude Remarks About How She’d Be Lucky If She Ever Got Married, And After She Confided In Her Dad, He Just Agreed With His Wife

This 27-year-old woman was recently visiting her father’s house when she overheard her 37-year-old stepmother totally badmouthing her dating life.

Apparently, her stepmother started talking about how she doesn’t date anyone and even claimed that she would be “lucky” if she ever found a partner. To make matters even worse, her stepmother’s reasoning was essentially that she wasn’t attractive enough to get a boyfriend!

Not to mention, her stepmother also began comparing her to her sister– who is just a teenager– and saying that her sister would likely get married before she ever did.

Now, this was obviously extremely hurtful to hear, but she revealed how the behavior was on brand for her stepmother.

“This is really nothing new for my stepmother. She has always been a ‘mean girl’ who never grew out of high school,” she said.

“But it didn’t mean it didn’t hurt to hear.”

It’s also crucial to note that there is a good reason why she hasn’t dipped her toe into the dating pool in a while.

Apparently, in her last relationship, her boyfriend died unexpectedly just a few months after they began dating. So, she has tried to just focus on going to therapy and dealing with her grief ever since then.

“Admittedly, my weight went up a bunch after his death, and it’s something I am desperately trying to fix now,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.