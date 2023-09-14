She Posted On Social Media About The Reason Why She Wasn’t At Her Dad’s Wedding, And It’s Because He And His Wife Told Her No Kids Under 18 Were Invited

This 18-year-old girl’s parents are divorced. Even though her parents are no longer together, she has been able to maintain strong relationships with both her mother and father. While she’s closer to her mother, she still visits her father three or four times each week.

Several years ago, her father got into a new relationship with Anna. Luckily, she really liked Anna and welcomed her into their family dynamic.

When her father eventually proposed to Anna, she was excited and believed that Anna would be a wonderful stepmother to her.

“Well, a few weeks ago, before the wedding, after I had bought everything (dress, shoes, etc.), my dad and Anna said they needed to ‘talk to me.’ Anna and my dad decided to have a child-free wedding, which I get, especially for young kids. Well, turns out, child-free means no one under 18,” she said.

At the time, she was 17, and on the day of the wedding, she would be only two days away from turning 18.

Despite how close she was to adulthood, her father and Anna were strictly following the rule of not allowing anyone under 18 at their wedding, regardless of whether that person was a close family member.

“I haven’t talked to Anna or my dad since they told me I couldn’t attend the wedding since I wasn’t an adult,” she explained.

Because she wasn’t able to attend her dad’s wedding, her mother took her on a trip for her birthday.

“I posted birthday pictures on Facebook and said, ‘Finally an adult. I’m so glad my dad and Anna didn’t allow me at their wedding since I was under 18,” she shared.

