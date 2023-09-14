She Really Wants To Date Her Friend’s Crush, But She’s Concerned That Would Make Her A Bad Friend

For the last two years, this 28-year-old woman’s friend, 32, has had romantic feelings for a coworker, 28.

However, her friend has refused to flirt with her coworker or drop any hints that she’s interested in him, despite her trying to pump her friend up to hit on him.

“Anyway, I’ve met and partied with him a few times now and do feel that he’s interested. We have a lot in common, and he’s a great guy,” she said.

“It turns out we’ve been running in the same circles and attending the same events for years.”

Up until this point, she hasn’t made a move since she knows her friend still has a huge crush on him.

“Right now, she’s getting ready to move to another state, and she’s decided not to tell him anything before she leaves because she’s hurt about an outing he didn’t include her in (nothing to do with me),” she explained.

“We work in the same field, and I just got a big assignment working directly with him and his boss for 16 weeks. I’ll be working in a cohort with my friends that he will be joining.”

During this assignment, there will be work events so that coworkers can socialize and get to know one another better.

“I’m the one who rallies everyone and gets us out of the office and to the brewery. I know we’ll have a lot of time to get to know each other,” she shared.

