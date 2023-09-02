She Says She Tapes Her Face Every Night In Order To Stay Young

There are a lot of people out there who are desperate to get rid of their fine lines, wrinkles, and face-sagging but are too afraid to commit to treatments like Botox or fillers.

In the last few years, beauty creators have been finding inventive ways to get more youthful-looking skin without spending a ton of money or dealing with needles.

Face-taping is a beauty ‘hack’ that more and more content creators are experimenting with, and it’s been seen on social media platforms like TikTok.

Last year, lifestyle influencer Val (@officiallyval) posted a viral video on TikTok of how she used face-taping every night to lift certain areas of her face and prevent wrinkles.

In her video, which has since received over 626,000 likes, Val gives a breakdown of all the areas on her face she applies tape to.

“I have been taping my face for a while now, and it really works, and I love it,” says Val in her video.

Val explains in her video that she started taping her face at night because she has asymmetrical eyebrows, and one would droop lower than the other. So, using a nude-colored skin tape, she’d apply a strip over her eyebrow to lift it and line it up with the other one.

Then, her face-tape journey evolved from there, and she began sleeping with six strips of tape on her face to get rid of a fine line on her forehead, make her frown lines disappear, and lift her nose.

After methodically applying the tape to her face, Val says in her video she would sleep with it on and then remove it in the morning.

