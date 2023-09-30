She Skipped Going To Her Sister’s Wedding After She Would Not Loan Her $600

Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve helped a family member when they were in need, either emotionally or financially, and then when you needed help, they weren’t there for you?

One woman refused to go to her sister’s wedding after she didn’t help her financially, even though she had paid for her medical treatments two years ago.

She’s 29 and has a sister named Ashley, who’s two years younger than her. Two years ago, Ashley was battling severe depression and needed to receive professional medical treatment.

Ashley couldn’t afford to pay her bills at the time, so she stepped up and paid for everything, as none of their other friends and family were willing to help out.

By the time Ashley was doing better and had gotten the care she needed, she had spent around $15,000 to $20,000 to pay for treatment.

As two years went by, Ashley started thriving and got a new job. Unfortunately, the opposite happened to her, and she was suddenly in urgent need of money.

Knowing Ashley was making enough to help her out, she reached out to her and asked for $600. It did not go well.

“She refused by saying she can’t help and to not bother her about it again,” she recalled.

“I was shocked considering how much I had spent for her, and when she continued to refuse, I asked her whether she had forgotten what I had done for her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.